Monday, November 14, 2022
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office India 1st Weekend Collection

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office India 1st Weekend Collection Report – Check the latest figures and day-wise breakup of this Marvel Studios’ film set in the aftermath of T’Challa’s death.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office India 1st Weekend Collection Report - Good Numbers But Far Behind Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love And Thunder
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office India 1st Weekend Collection Report – Good Numbers But Far Behind Doctor Strange 2 And Thor: Love And Thunder

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Box Office India 1st Weekend Collection Report: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has recorded a good first weekend in India. The film’s nett collection after three days stands around Rs 40 crore while its gross numbers are around Rs 47 crore in India. The Marvel Studios’ film has also seen a jump from its opening day in India. The film witnessed a 5 per cent growth from its Saturday collection which is a positive sign.

Despite the growth, Wakanda Forever is behind what most Marvel moves collected in their first weekend in India this year. While Thor: Love And Thunder grossed around Rs 55 crore in its opening weekend, Doctor Strange 2 registered a gross collection of around Rs 94 crore.

CHECK DAY-WISE BOX OFFICE BREAKUP OF BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER IN INDIA

  1. Friday: Rs 11 crore (approx)
  2. Saturday: Rs 14 crore (approx)
  3. Sunday: Rs 15 crore (approx)
    Total: Rs 40 crore (approx)

It is essential for Wakanda Forever to score a good collection on the weekdays for a lifetime figure that can qualify as per the status of a Marvel film. Black Panther is set in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War which resulted in T’Challa’s death. The film also coincides with the times after Chadwick Boseman’s death who played the Black Panther in the first film.

The Marvel film is a beautiful ode to the strength of grief and emotions that one carries after losing a person. It’s full of sorrow and yet focuses on the power that we derive from a difficult time. Watch this space for all the latest Box Office updates on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever!




Published Date: November 14, 2022 2:33 PM IST





