Saturday, December 3, 2022
Blast At Residence Of TMC Booth President In Bengal’s Purba Medinipur, Two Bodies Recovered

The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

Kolkata: A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

“Blast at the residence of TMC booth president in Purba Medinipur | Two bodies recovered from the spot & they are yet to be identified,” OC (Officer-in-Charge) Bhupati Nagar Kajal Datta.

more details are waited…




Published Date: December 3, 2022 10:25 AM IST



Updated Date: December 3, 2022 10:49 AM IST





