Blast At Residence Of TMC Booth President In Bengal’s Purba Medinipur, Two Bodies Recovered

Kolkata: A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. The blast took place a few hours before TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s scheduled public rally in Contai on Saturday.

“Blast at the residence of TMC booth president in Purba Medinipur | Two bodies recovered from the spot & they are yet to be identified,” OC (Officer-in-Charge) Bhupati Nagar Kajal Datta.

Wb | A blast occurred at residence of TMC booth president Rajkumar Manna in Arjun Nagar area under Bhupati Nagar PS in Purba Medinipur limits last night. Injuries reported. Party's National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to hold a public rally in Contai today.

