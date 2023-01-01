Blast Outside Military Airport Inflicts Casualties

Kabul explosion: A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens.

A view of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani – GF10000364137

Kabul: A blast was reported at the Kabul military airport in Afghanistan on Sunday, causing some casualties, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takar said. Takar did not reveal the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.

“A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens,” the spokesman told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.

Without providing more details, he said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

This explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.

Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff’s desk, The Khaama Press reported.

In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions. On Monday, a blast killed the police chief of northern Badakhshan province and injured two others.

