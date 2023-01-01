Blast Outside Military Airport Inflicts Casualties

Kabul explosion: A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens.
Kabul: A blast was reported at the Kabul military airport in Afghanistan on Sunday, causing some casualties, Interior Ministry Spokesman Abdul Nafi Takar said. Takar did not reveal the number of casualties but said that some people died in this incident.
“A blast took place outside the gate of a military airport this morning and unfortunately killed and injured some of our citizens,” the spokesman told Xinhua news agency on Sunday.
Without providing more details, he said that an investigation has been initiated into the incident. No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.
This explosion comes three days after four people were injured in a blast that rocked Taluqan city, the capital of northern Takhar province on Wednesday.
Taliban security commander Abdul Mubin Safi in Takhar confirmed the explosion and stated that a bomb was placed under a local administrative staff’s desk, The Khaama Press reported.
In the past few months, the war-torn county has witnessed increasing security incidents including explosions. On Monday, a blast killed the police chief of northern Badakhshan province and injured two others.
Topics
Published Date: January 1, 2023 12:46 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Greater Noida Apartment’s New Year Party Turns Ugly As Clash Breaks Out Over ‘Selfies With Women’
[ad_1] Police have arrested four people in this case while one accused is still on the run. Clash between two...
Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Raatan Lambiyan Version Will Melt Your Heart And It Has Baby Malti Too, Watch Video
[ad_1] Nick Jonas' favourite song is Raatan Lambiyaan from Shershaah movie. Here's the video you can check out. Priyanka Chopra...
Lionel Messi Pens Down Emotional Message For Family, Supporters, Says ‘Ends A Year I Will Never Forget’
[ad_1] The World Cup win completed Messi's trophy cabinet. He inspired Argentina to overcome the French challenge in the penalties...
Salman Butt Slams Ramiz Raja, Says ‘He Is Behaving Like A Kid Who Had His Toy Snatched’
[ad_1] Raja had reacted with some stern comments towards the current panel and expressed his displeasure at being replaced by...
HEA vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Dream11 Team, Playing XI, Jan 1 2023 1.45 PM IST- KFC Big Bash League
[ad_1] Here is the FanCode Big Bash League 2022 Series Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and HEA...
Price of Commercial LPG Hiked by Rs 25 on First Day of Year, Check Rates in Your City
[ad_1] The price of commercial liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder has been hiked by Rs 25 on the very first...
Average Rating