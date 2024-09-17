Blending Tradition with Technology: Shriram Finance Unveils the Digital Diya at Mumbai’s Ganesh Utsav

In the heart of Ganesh Utsav, where faith and devotion intertwine, Shriram Finance brings an innovative way for devotees to connect with Bappa amidst the bustling energy of Mumbais grand festival. Through its pioneering “Digital Diya” concept, Shriram Finance has seamlessly blended tradition and technology, offering devotees a unique opportunity to light a Digital diya for their beloved deity in an otherwise impossible setting.

Ganesh Utsav, particularly in Mumbai, is not just a festival but an emotion that runs deep in the hearts of millions. Every devotee, regardless of religion or background, seeks to offer their prayers and light a Diya as a symbol of their devotion, faith, and respect. However, with the massive crowds, lighting a traditional Diya at prominent pandals like Mumbai cha Raja , Ganesh Gali is often next to impossible.

Enter Shriram Finance, a company deeply rooted in the principles of service and inclusion. Understanding the need to cater to both the spiritual desires of devotees and the logistical challenges of the pandals, the idea of the Digital Diya was born.

The Digital Diya Experience

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, Shriram Finance has set up an interactive digital platform at Mumbai cha Raja, allowing devotees to light a virtual Diya. By scanning a QR code displayed at the pandal, visitors can enter their names and select the color of their digital lamp. With just a few taps, their personalized Diya illuminates the giant LED screen, moving gracefully as their names are displayed alongside it. This magical moment allows devotees to offer their prayers while witnessing the glowing presence of their Diya, bringing them closer to Bappa in an extraordinary way.

This engagement was ideated by WorkFulcrum and is executed by Vritti Mindwave Media.