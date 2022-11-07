Monday, November 7, 2022
National

Blood Moon Has Arrived, Know Lunar Eclipse Truths And Myths Around The World

For many ancient civilizations, the “blood moon” came with evil intent. The ancient Inca people interpreted the deep red coloring as a jaguar attacking and eating the moon. Watch the video to know about the truths and myths related to the lunar eclipse.



The full moon moves into the shadow of the Earth cast by the sun and gets momentarily darkened. Some sunlight still reaches the moon, refracted by the Earth’s atmosphere, however, illuminating it with an ashen to a dark red glow, the color depending on atmospheric conditions. Lunar eclipses have fascinated cultures across the globe and inspired several striking myths and legends, many of which portray the event as an omen. This is not surprising, since if anything interrupts the regular rhythms of the sun or moon it impacts strongly upon us and our lives.

