Blue Dart and India Post Forge Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Services

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, has announced a ground-breaking partnership with India Post. With this collaboration, Blue Dart introduces automated Digital Parcel Lockers at selected post offices, offering customers an additional delivery method.

This innovation allows consignees to conveniently retrieve their shipments from digital parcel lockers, doing away with the need for personal receipts or signing for a package. These Digital Parcel Lockers keep their contents secure and are easily accessible. When the recipient needs to retrieve a package from the locker, they can simply enter the assigned code and open the locker. Additionally, deliveries can be collected at any time, and only authorized personnel can access the packages. Blue Dart has teamed up with Podrones, a last-mile technology and parcel locker company, to power this initiative.

On the partnership, Amitabh Singh, Postmaster General, Mails & BD, Maharashtra Circle, says, “Fusing Forces, India Posts Smart Parcel delivery system (ANVIT) teams up with Blue Darts expertise to harness the potential of Smart Parcel technology for redefining the landscape of efficient and reliable logistics solutions.”

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, adds, “Blue Dart has maintained a long-standing strategic business relationship with India Post. This transformative partnership underscores our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service, providing customers the option to collect packages at their convenience. This initiative demonstrates our commitment to revolutionize hyper-connected city logistics, enhancing last-mile delivery efficiency while ensuring a reliable and secure experience for our customers in an increasingly digital and on-demand world.”

Blue Darts collaboration with India Post and the introduction of Digital Parcel Lockers exemplify the companys dedication to delivering innovative and customer-centric logistics solutions. The company eagerly anticipates the myriad benefits this partnership will bring to its valued customers, reinforcing its position as the trailblazer in the express industry.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.