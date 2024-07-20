Blue Dart Announces Q1 Financial Results with Sales Clocking in at Rs. 1,343 Crore

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted profit after tax of Rs. 51.53 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Revenue from operations stood at Rs. 1,343 crore. Blue Dart, known for its extensive network and cutting-edge technology, demonstrated consistent growth and remained on track with its expansion plans.

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express, commented on the companys performance, stating, “Our position as a leading logistics provider is a result of our commitment to operational efficiency and customer-centric solutions. We are optimistic about the growth opportunities that align with the countrys development. By expanding our network, leveraging technology, and enhancing service capabilities, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver exceptional value to our customers and stakeholders.”

Blue Darts positive outlook reflects its readiness to capitalize on future prospects and maintain its reputation as a provider of exceptional logistics solutions. In the first quarter, the company expanded its electric vehicle (EV) fleet, demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and reducing its carbon footprint. Additionally, Blue Dart launched drone deliveries in collaboration with a leading drone technology company, marking a significant advancement in cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions. Blue Dart stands as a frontrunner in harnessing drone technology for commercial use in the logistics sector. The company’s commitment to excellence was also recognized with the Best Express Logistics Service Provider Award at the 6th Indian Logistics Strategy Summit 2024.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.