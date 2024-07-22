Blue Dart Announces ‘Rakhi Express Offers’ on Domestic and International Shipments

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, is delighted to announce its annual ‘Rakhi Express‘ offer, celebrating the special bond between siblings, this festive season. Customers can enjoy an all-inclusive discounted price of Rs. 250/- for Rakhi shipments up to 0.5 kg for their loved ones. Additionally, there is a flat 40% discount on domestic shipments across India for packages weighing 0.5 kg to 2.5 kg, and up to 50% off on international shipments for packages weighing 0.5 kg to 2.5 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg, and 20 kg in key markets. This offer is valid until 19th August 2024, with conditions applied.

Blue Dart Rakhi Express

This offer provides a comprehensive and economical solution for all logistics needs, ensuring Rakhi gifts reach loved ones on time. Adding to the festive cheer, customers sending Rakhi shipments domestically during the offer period stand a chance to win exciting prizes.

As a customer-centric company, Blue Dart has been working on enhancing its products and services, providing added value to its customers during this festive season. With the Rakhi Express offer, customers can spread the joy of the festive season by sending gifts to over 56,000+ locations within India, as well as to 220 countries and territories worldwide. The company employs technology and automation to ensure speed, safety, and reliability in seamless deliveries, enabling it to consistently deliver excellence at every touchpoint.

For service inquiries, customers can contact the Customer Care Number at 1860 233 1234 or email customerservice@bluedart.com. To find the nearest Blue Dart counter, please visit www.bluedart.com or use the My Blue Dart mobile application, available on the Apple Store and Play Store.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.