Blue Dart Announces Rebranding of its Dart Plus Service to Bharat Dart

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics company, unveiled its newly revamped service, formerly known as Dart Plus, as Bharat Dart. This strategic transformation marks a momentous milestone in Blue Darts ongoing journey, underscoring its unwavering commitment to serving the diverse needs of Bharat.

Balfour Manuel Managing Director Blue Dart

Bharat Dart is a time-sensitive delivery service backed by speed, security, and handling with value-added features and benefits like complete visibility on the last mile through a robust system and easy payment options. Blue Darts decision to rebrand this service stems from an extensive discovery and research process aimed at aligning itself to the evolving needs of its customers. The company’s unwavering dedication to delivering customer delight has led to a streamlined and reimagined service that promises to provide exceptional value to its customers.

Pablo Ciano, CEO – DHL E-commerce

One of the Blue Dart’s key USPs is its unparalleled reach, boasting access to over 55,000+ locations across the nation and spanning 220 countries and territories worldwide. Through initiatives like DAWN (Delivery Anywhere Now) and RISE (Revenue Increase from SMEs and Emerging Markets), Blue Dart has significantly expanded its serviceable locations, with a special focus on tier II and tier III cities in India. The growth in these cities is closely related to the rise of a new middle class and the culture of consumption. In FY-23, share of tier II and tier III cities as a percentage of the overall e-commerce market stood at 18.6% and 37.1% respectively, with a forecast to make further inroads in the sector.

Of the initiative, Pablo Ciano, CEO – DHL eCommerce, says, “As India approaches its centenary year in 2047, the focus on e-commerce and logistics has become paramount. Our DHL Group Strategy 2025 has identified e-commerce as a megatrend, and we are committed to our objective of ‘Connecting People, Improving Lives. We firmly believe in the immense potential to spotlight the unique products and services offered by Indias small businesses and MSMEs in tier II and tier III cities on a global stage, enabled by our seamless delivery solutions. This vision harmonizes seamlessly with the governments Make in India initiative.”

Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, added, “During Indias recent G20 Presidency, the need to harmonize growth, efficiency, and resilience as one large family was brought forth. The governments vision of One Earth, One Family, One Future, which underscores unity and purpose, aligns seamlessly with Blue Darts forward-thinking approach, cementing its position as a trailblazer in the logistics industry. This rebranding represents an exciting transformation for us as we continue to serve the length and breadth of the country. Bharat Dart is the first step in a new and exciting chapter for our company and our nation. We are dedicated to leveraging our expertise to elevate our capabilities and enhance the overall customer experience.”

Bharat Dart is poised to redefine express logistics services in Bharat, offering unmatched speed, coverage, and support for businesses of all sizes. Blue Dart Express Limited invites all stakeholders and customers to join on this transformative journey as the company continues to connect Bharat to the world and the world to Bharat.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.

