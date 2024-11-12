Blue Dart Announces Second Quarter Results, Sales at Rs. 1,448 Crore

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air, integrated transportation, and distribution logistics company, declared its financial results today for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, at its Board Meeting held in Mumbai.

The company posted Rs. 60.76 crore profit after tax for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Revenue from operations for the same period stood at Rs. 1,448.46 crore. Blue Darts exceptional service quality, strengthened by advanced automation and technology, remains a cornerstone of its operations, providing customers with a seamless, one-stop solution for all their logistics needs.

Reflecting on the companys performance, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart Express Ltd., stated, During the quarter, we achieved strong year-on-year revenue growth, showcasing our robust performance across both established and sunrise sectors. Our increased earnings capacity enables us to strategically invest in expanding our network, including the deployment of new aircraft into our fleet to enhance our service offerings and meet our customers evolving needs. Following this, we are also investing in the development of strategic ground hubs and delivery centers for B2B and e-commerce distribution. These investments are designed to enhance scalability, flexibility, accuracy, and speed across our entire network, driving sustainable future growth. By staying agile and innovative, we are well-positioned to seize emerging opportunities and deliver even greater value to our customers.

The company’s positive outlook underlines its readiness to capitalize on future prospects while maintaining its reputation as the provider of choice. Blue Dart is accelerating sustainable growth through its various initiatives, focusing on structural tailwinds in fast-growing geographies and industry sectors, including the megatrend of e-commerce. As a trusted trade facilitator, Blue Dart continues to expand its share of wallet (SOW) in key markets, setting industry standards and driving value for its partners.

