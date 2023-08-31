Blue Dart Express Limited Receives UNFCCC Certification for its Climate Neutrality Efforts

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution logistics Company, has achieved significant recognition and certification by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) under its esteemed #ClimateNeutralNow initiative. This accolade highlights Blue Darts unwavering commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship.

The UNFCCCs #ClimateNeutralNow initiative is a global movement aimed at addressing climate change and achieving a climate-neutral world by 2050, in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement. Participants of this initiative, including Blue Dart, must annually report their actions to measure, reduce, and contribute towards climate neutrality.

Blue Dart has received Silver in both the “Reduce” and “Contribute” categories, along with Bronze in the “Measure” category. These recognitions demonstrate Blue Darts dedication to climate neutrality and their efforts to combat climate change.

The “Reduce” and “Contribute” categories showcase Blue Darts active role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to the global effort in combating climate change.

The “Measure” recognition emphasizes Blue Darts commitment to accurately measuring its carbon emissions. By gaining a comprehensive understanding of its environmental impact, the company can better strategize and implement effective measures to reduce its carbon footprint. As part of the Mission 2050 – Net Zero Emissions target set by the DHL Group, Blue Dart is dedicated to playing its part in creating a healthier and more sustainable future for all.

Ketan Kulkarni, Chief Commercial Officer, Blue Dart Express Limited, expressed his pride in the companys achievements, stating, “We are honored to be recognized by the UNFCCC for our climate neutrality efforts. At Blue Dart, we believe in taking responsibility for our environmental impact, and these recognitions are a testament to our commitment to sustainability. We will continue to work towards our Mission 2050 – Net Zero Emissions goal; contributing positively to a more eco-friendly and environmentally conscious future for us all.”

This recognition from the UNFCCC further cements Blue Darts unwavering commitment to sustainable business practices, showcasing the companys responsible corporate citizenship. Through continuous efforts, Blue Dart continues to lead the way in promoting environmental responsibility and sustainable growth.

About Blue Dart Express Ltd.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 55,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is the provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer-centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services, including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance, etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical-specific products, and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company, exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience, and sustainability. This includes recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For‘ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, being ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia‘ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand‘ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand‘, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations‘, and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies‘, to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to its recognition as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organizations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfills its social responsibilities in climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp), and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.

