Blue Dart Marks Independence Day with Direct Reach to Over 300 Pin Codes

Blue Dart, South Asias leading express air and integrated transportation and distribution company, has expanded its direct reach to over 300 pin codes to commemorate Indias 78th Independence Day, themed Viksit Bharat. This expansion represents a significant increase in the company’s direct coverage capabilities. By leveraging Blue Dart’s connectivity to these additional pin codes, businesses can enhance their supply efficiency through faster, safer, and more cost-effective movements. Customers will benefit from improved transit times, reliability, and access to a broader network.

On this development, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, said,“By expanding our direct reach to more pin codes, we enhance accessibility and empower SMEs and MSMEs to connect and expand their business to both domestic and international markets. This aligns with the spirit of Indias 78th Independence Day theme and highlights our commitment to growth, operational excellence, and a customer-centric approach as our key market differentiator.”

Blue Dart offers an extensive service network of secure and reliable express delivery services, covering over 56,000 locations nationwide. This expanded direct reach reinforces Blue Dart’s commitment to customer satisfaction by connecting to more geographies directly and facilitating business growth. The company’s robust infrastructure includes a fleet of 8 Boeing aircraft, over 33,000 on-ground vehicles including 480+ E-vehicles, and 2,253 facilities nationwide, guaranteeing swift and secure deliveries. Blue Dart, as part of the DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce Solutions division, leverages the worlds largest express and ground network to extend its reach to over 220 countries and territories globally.

Blue Dart’s comprehensive service offerings empower SMEs and MSMEs by providing the essential logistics support needed to expand their services and direct reach even the most remote areas. By enhancing the operational capabilities of small and medium-sized enterprises, Blue Dart enables them to thrive in competitive markets. The company plays a crucial role in facilitating business operations across various sectors, including E-commerce, Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, and Automotive, among others.

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.