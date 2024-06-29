InternationalNational

Blue Dart Successfully Commences Drone Deliveries

Blue Dart, South Asia’s leading courier and integrated express package distribution company, has successfully launched drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a leader in drone technology. This move marks a significant advancement towards cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions. Building on their pioneering VLOS trials in Vikarabad, Hyderabad, in September 2021, and BVLOS trials under the Telangana Government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative, Blue Dart continues to lead in utilizing drone technology for logistics.

Initially focusing on the growing e-commerce sector, this innovative approach is set to revolutionize last-mile delivery by offering same-day delivery for shipments, significantly reducing delivery time and environmental impact. This milestone achievement notably coincided with World Environment Day, emphasizing Blue Dart’s commitment to sustainable logistics practices.

On this initiative, Balfour Manuel, Managing Director, Blue Dart, says, “The logistics sector in India is experiencing an exhilarating phase. The nation’s robust economic growth, coupled with the aspirations of its consumers and growth in Tier 2 & Tier 3 cities, has significantly boosted purchasing power. This surge in demand emphasizes the need for innovative solutions that drive growth while ensuring efficiency and sustainability. As we witness the marvel of drone technology, we eagerly anticipate extending this service further, with plans to cover additional pin codes in subsequent stages with our partners.”

With a rich legacy spanning over four decades, Blue Dart has set the standard for reliability, resilience, and responsiveness in the express logistics industry. The successful initiation of drone delivery operations further solidifies Blue Dart’s position as an industry leader, reaffirming its commitment to continuous innovation and top-notch service.

