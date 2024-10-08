Blue Dart’s ‘Diwali Express’ Brings Exclusive Discounts for Domestic and International Gift Shipments

Blue Dart Express Limited, South Asias premier express air transportation and integrated logistics provider, announces its special Diwali Express offer to usher in the joy and warmth of the festival of lights. This limited-time offer, valid until 2nd November 2024, provides exceptional discounts on Diwali gift shipments across domestic and international routes.

Blue Dart – Diwali Express Offer 2024

During this period, customers can enjoy discounts of up to 40% on domestic shipments weighing between 2 and 10 kg, and up to 50% on international non-document shipments weighing 3 kg, 5 kg, 10 kg, 15 kg, 20 kg, and 25 kg, reaching key markets. This offer is applicable for both domestic priority and international shipments, with conditions applied.

Blue Dart’s ‘Diwali Express’ offer provides the perfect opportunity for customers to share festive cheer by sending gifts such as hampers, sweets, and apparel. With the capability to reach over 56,000 locations across India and 220 countries and territories worldwide, Blue Dart ensures that every gift arrives on time to brighten the festivities. Blue Dart continues to elevate the customer experience by offering innovative and value-driven solutions. The ‘Diwali Express’ promotion further emphasizes the company’s commitment to reliability, speed, and customer-centricity.

This offer is available at all Blue Dart retail stores and extends to home bookings with doorstep pickup service at no additional cost. Customers can contact Blue Dart’s Customer Care at 1860 233 1234 or email customerservice@bluedart.com. For the nearest Blue Dart location or to book shipments, visit www.bluedart.com.

About Blue Dart

Blue Dart Express Ltd., South Asias premier express air and integrated transportation & distribution company, offers secure and reliable delivery of consignments to over 56,000+ locations in India. Blue Dart is a provider of choice for its stakeholders due to its customer centric approach and aims to further strengthen this partnership. As part of DHL Group’s DHL eCommerce division, Blue Dart accesses the largest and most comprehensive express and logistics network worldwide, covering over 220 countries and territories, and offers an entire spectrum of distribution services including air express, freight forwarding, supply chain solutions, customs clearance etc.

The Blue Dart team drives market leadership through its motivated people, dedicated air and ground capacity, cutting-edge technology, wide range of innovative, vertical specific products and value-added services to deliver unmatched standards of service quality to its customers. Blue Darts market leadership is further validated by its position as the nation’s most innovative and awarded express logistics company for exhibiting reliability, superior brand experience and sustainability which include recognition as one of ‘Indias Best Companies to Work For’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, India, ranked amongst ‘Best Multinational Workplaces in Asia’ by The Great Place to Work Institute, Asia, voted a ‘Superbrand’ and ‘Reader’s Digest Most Trusted Brand’, listed as one of Fortune 500’s ‘Indias Largest Corporations’ and Forbes ‘Indias Super 50 Companies’ to name a few. Blue Dart’s Diversity and Inclusion initiatives have also led to it being recognized as one of India’s ‘Best Workplaces for Women’ in 2021 and ‘Best Organisations for Women’ in 2022 by the Economic Times.

Blue Dart fulfils its social responsibility of climate protection (GoGreen), disaster management (GoHelp) and education (GoTeach) through its GoPrograms.