BluJ Aero’s Hydrogen Electric Aircraft Lauded by Civil Aviation Minister and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister at Amaravati Drone Summit 2024

BluJ Aero, which is developing India’s first Hydrogen Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (H2eVTOL) aircraft, unveiled its flying prototype to Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024, held in Vijayawada on October 22-23, 2024. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu who was also present, emphasized the importance of such innovations, enhancing aerial mobility, in boosting regional economic growth. Both leaders expressed keen interest in BluJ Aeros pioneering technology, underscoring its potential to reshape sustainable aviation and enhance regional connectivity.

BluJ Aero team in conversation with Union Minister for Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu, AP Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu at the Amaravati Drone Summit 2024. (Aircraft seen in background)

BluJ Aero is an emerging leader in the Advanced Aerial Mobility (AAM) space and has successfully built and flown India’s largest privately constructed aircraft, with an all up weight(AUW) of 500kg. BluJ Aero is vertically integrating various technologies through inhouse R&D teams in line with the “Make in India” initiative, such as its proprietary Gen 1 Hydrogen Fuel Cell system which has already completed ground testing. The company is committed to setting new standards for cleaner, quieter, and faster regional transportation.

BluJ Aero’s first product, REACH, a fully autonomous Cargo H2eVTOL, is designed to complement mid-mile logistics by serving underserved regions and facilitating same-day delivery (SDD) across the nation. BluJ Aero’s Passenger H2eVTOL will cater to regional passenger transportation use cases with higher payload, and range capabilities.

“Our products will soon redefine regional air mobility, enabling rapid connections in under 30 minutes on routes such as Bengaluru-Mysuru, Chennai-Pondicherry, Mumbai-Pune, and Hyderabad-Warangal-without the need for traditional airport infrastructure,” said Amar Sri Vatsavaya, Co-founder and CEO of BluJ Aero.

Its trailblazing work in sustainable aviation has earned the company the 2024 award for Sustainable and Green Aviation Efforts by the Air Cargo Forum of India. The startup is backed by leading deep tech and climate tech venture capital firms, including Endiya Partners, Ideaspring Capital, and Rainmatter Capital by Zerodha, further underscoring its commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.

Sateesh Andra, Partner and Managing Director at Endiya Partners, remarked, “Their pursuit of a hydrogen-fueled, VTOL aircraft technology for both passenger and cargo transport is a testament to their commitment to creating sustainable and efficient solutions for mobility. Endiya Partners as a leading DeepTech VC firmly believes that the teams collective expertise and vision will reshape the future of intelligent mobility.”

BluJ Aero is actively working with regulatory authorities, and leveraging progressive policy frameworks set forth by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), to expedite certification processes and bring its hydrogen-powered aircraft to market as soon as possible.

For more information about BluJ Aero’s innovations, please visit www.blujaero.com or contact info@blujaero.in.

About BluJ Aero

Founded in 2022 by Amar Sri Vatsavaya and Utham Kumar, BluJ Aero is reimagining Regional aerial mobility with its Hydrogen Electric VTOL technology. Headquartered in Hyderabad, BluJ Aeros vision of “Simple & Sustainable Flying” is paving the way for next generation aircraft that are faster, quieter, and greener. It is recognized for its pioneering work by Nasscom as a Deep Tech winner in ‘Space, Satellite and Defence Tech’.