Kashmir’s ‘Hybrid Militants’: Blurring the Lines Between Civilian and Combatant

In Kashmir, the security forces and intelligence agencies use the term ‘hybrid terrorists’ to describe individuals who are not officially listed as terrorists but are radicalized enough to carry out attacks.

On October 19, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two hybrid militants linked to the Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force (JKGF) in Poonch district. In the operation, the security forces seized three grenades and a pistol, effectively stopping possible attacks.

Who Are ‘Hybrid Terrorists’?

The security agencies refer to these terrorists as “boys next door”. Terror groups keep them on standby, ready to act when needed, allowing them to blend into daily life until called upon for an attack. This makes them hard to spot because they can easily hide their links to terrorism. Officials informed PTI that this trend was happening in the Valley under the guidance of Pakistan and its intelligence agency, the ISI.

According to an October 2022 report by News18, Article 14—an independent media which talks about the judiciary, human rights and so forth—quoting police sources, states that over 70% of 55 civilian killings in Kashmir in almost the past two years, were the acts of ‘hybrid militants’. Among these attackers, one in five was a minor.

Jammu and Kashmir’s then director-general of police, Dilbag Singh, explained that “hybrid terrorists” were people with no previous record of involvement in terrorism; they only became identified as terrorists after they carried out their first attack. He further explained that there were efforts to influence, and mislead, these individuals into committing acts of violence.

How Did this Term Originate?

The term “hybrid” first came into use after suspected militants, thought to be linked to a smaller group, called The Resistance Front (TRF), killed two non-Muslim teachers inside a government school in Srinagar on October 7, 2021. In a November 2021 report by The Diplomat, police inspector-general Vijay Kumar described hybrid militants to reporters as terrorists who looked like regular civilians.

Kumar described them as part-time terrorists who were not on the official list of militants, adding that these individuals stayed connected with terrorists through digital devices and received training locally. He explained that hybrid militants committed a few attacks and then returned to their normal lives, making them hard to trace. He noted that these militants used such weapons as pistols and grenades to spread terror and fear in the Valley.

Questions Raised About Term

Hybrid militants continue to appear in news headlines in the region due to targeted shootings, but many wonder what the term really means. On the evening of November 15, a large group of the police, CRPF and Army launched a cordon-and-search operation in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar. According to the Kashmir inspector-general of police, the security forces had reliable information about militants holed up in the area.

The forces quickly cleared out the commercial area, moving people—mostly shopowners—into a nearby two-wheeler showroom. As part of the operation, the police took away mobile phones. A few minutes later, some police officers began searching for a 48-year-old businessman, named Mohammad Altaf Bhat. He owned a three-storey building with a cement and hardware store on the ground floor. The police suspected that the militants were hiding in this building.

Witnesses say Bhat was instructed to go with the troops into his building, located along the national highway. A few minutes later, he came back outside and waited for the search operation to end. Later, the police approached Bhat again and asked him to go back into the concrete building with the government forces. Bhat went into the building a second time and then returned to join the group of businessmen waiting in the showroom.

The search was still on, when the police asked Bhat who his first-floor tenant was. In response, he introduced them to 40-year-old Mudasir Gul, who operated a construction business and a call center on that floor. Bhat and Gul went into the building to unlock the two rooms on the first floor, allowing the forces to search the rest of the building.

A few minutes later, two cops came down in search of 22-year-old Aamir Ahmad Magray. He was located inside a nearby private hospital, where he usually went for lunch. Witnesses in the hospital say one of the policemen told Magray to accompany them. An eyewitness, speaking to The Diplomat anonymously, said Magray was asked to open the locked rooms since he had the keys with him.

After Magray went upstairs, gunfire erupted. Local media, reported that three people had lost their lives, including two militants and an ‘over-ground worker’, a term used for individuals who assist militants with logistics and other support. The police stated that one of those killed was a ‘hybrid militant’. It was later revealed that the men killed were identified as Bhat, Gul and Magray.

The following morning, IGP Kumar clarified in a press conference that, in fact, four people had been killed, not three. They included a foreign terrorist, named Hyder, also known as Bilal Bhai, along with his associate, Amir Ahmad Magray, over-ground worker Mudasir Gul, and the building owner, Altaf Bhat. The families of Bhat and Gul, quite expectedly, disputed the police’s claims, insisting that neither of the two had any links to militancy.

Militants Posing as Civilians

Since targeted civilian killings shook the conflict-ridden region in October 2021, Jammu and Kashmir has been introduced to ‘hybrid militants’. The term became widely discussed after the police labelled Magray a ‘hybrid militant’ following the Hyderpora encounter. Gul had hired Magray to do small jobs, such as making tea in his office.

The Diplomat quoted the protestations of Magray’s father, Lateef Ahmad Magray, denying that his son was a ‘hybrid militant’ and saying his family had moved to Jammu due to threats from militants. “They should investigate and clear my son’s name,” he added.

(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)











