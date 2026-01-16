BMC Election Results (Mumbai): Congress candidate wins BMC ward, first result declared in BMC election results 2026. Congress candidate Asha Deepak Kale won Mumbai’s Ward 183. Today’s BMC election count began with the declaration of Asha Deepak Kale’s victory in Mumbai’s Ward 183. Here are the latest updates on BMC election results 2026.

The vote count for all 227 BMC wards began this morning, with top leaders and representatives of all major parties keeping a close eye on the early trends.

Vote counting for ward 183 of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections 2026 began at around 8 am on Friday. Congress candidate Ashadeepak Kale has been declared the winner of ward 183. This comes as a major boost for the party whose candidates are fighting electoral battles across 227 wards of BMC. The counting of votes is currently underway for all 227 wards of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

With the counting of votes underway in BMC elections, here’s how trends are looking like across different wards early on. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections saw multi-party contests in a majority of the 227 wards that went to polls earlier this week. Among the frontrunners for the civic body polls are BJP-led Mahayuti, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress.

