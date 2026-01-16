BMC Elections 2026 Result Winners List (BJP Candidates):

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance has taken a massive lead in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) election results. The counting process has been carried out in strict accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India and the Model Code of Conduct. The detailed plan for vote counting has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner, the BMC said in a statement on Thursday (January 15, 2026). A voter turnout of 52.94% was recorded in the Mumbai civic polls, down from 55.53% in the last elections in 2017, officials said on Friday (January 16, 2026). According to data released by the civic body, ward number 114 in suburban Bhandup recorded the highest turnout at 64.53%, while ward number 227 in south Mumbai’s Colaba area reported the lowest turnout at 20.88%.According to the BMC, 23 Returning Officers have been appointed for the 227 election wards within the municipal limits. Strong rooms and counting venues under the jurisdiction of each Returning Officer have been designated for the process and have received the necessary approvals from the Public Works Department and the Police Department. Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC says, “During polling, press conferences should be conducted as per the directives. In a democracy, the Election Commission highlights what is right and wrong, ensuring everyone is aware of the rules.”