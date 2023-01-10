Home

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine Facelift Launched; A Car That Every Indian Luxury Consumers Desires

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine will be offered in four metallic paintworks – Mineral White, Skyscraper grey, Carbon Black and Portimao Blue.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched in India.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift launched: BMW India has launched the new 2023 3 Series Gran Limousine at a starting price of Rs 57.90 lakh (ex-showroom). Locally produced at BMW’s Chennai plant, the updated long-wheelbase 3 Series will be available in two variants – 330Li petrol and 320Ld diesel. The company revealed that the new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine is the longest, most spacious and comfortable car in its segment.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine exterior design

The 3 Series Gran Limousine gets redesigned headlights – which are now slimmer than before – and feature inverted L-shaped LED daytime running lights (DRLs) with the outer units acting as indicators.

It gets re-sculpted kidney grilles, a redesigned bumper and larger air intakes.

The 3 Series Gran Limousine has a wheelbase that’s 110mm longer than the standard 3 Series, same as the pre-facelift model.

However, the facelift has grown in overall length as it now measures 4,823mm, an increase of 4mm. At the rear, the changes are extremely minimal.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine interior design

The biggest change in the cabin is the curved dual-screen setup where the driver’s display measures 12.3-inches.

The frameless infotainment screen is a larger 14.9-inch touchscreen unit which runs on the latest BMW Operating System 8.

Also new is the centre console design where the conventional gear lever is replaced by a gear switch.

Besides this, the 3 Series continues to be a well-equipped sedan with features such as powered seats, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, a Harman Kardon stereo system, and a parking assistant.

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine also features three-zone climate control, which the company claims can be adjusted using either touch or voice control.

BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine powertrain

The car comes with the same powertrains as before – a 190hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre diesel engine and a 258hp, 400Nm 2.0-litre petrol engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

The petrol engine in the 330Li is capable of a 0-100 kph run in a claimed 6.2 sec, and achieve a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 15.39kpl.

The diesel engine in the 320Ld can do 0-100 kph in 7.6 sec (claimed) and BMW says this variant is capable of returning 19.61kpl.

In terms of transmission, the new car comes mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox.



