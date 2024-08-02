BNI®️ Kolkata CBD (A) & North to Host Business & Beyond 2024: A Premier Business Summit in Kolkata

By Rahul Kuila :- BNI®️ (Business Network International), the world’s largest business networking and referral marketing organization, is set to host “Business & Beyond 2024,” a unique premium business summit. The event will take place from August 9th (Friday) to August 11th (Sunday), 2024, at the prime venue Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, 3 JBS Haldane Avenue, EM Bypass Connector, Kolkata -700046. Organized by BNI®️ Kolkata CBD (A) & North, this event promises to be a groundbreaking platform for entrepreneurs and business leaders.

Founded in 1985 by Dr. Ivan Misner, BNI®️ has grown to over 327,219+ members across 11,172+ chapters in 79 countries. In the last 12 months, BNI®️ members worldwide generated 14.06 million referrals, resulting in over ₹1,83,762 crores in closed business. In India, BNI®️ operates in 131 cities with over 59,571+ members in 1236+ chapters, generating 40,41,914 referrals and closing over ₹39,444 crores in business in the last year.

BNI®️ Kolkata CBD (A) & North, managed by Executive Directors Bimal Samal, Rahul Agarwal, and Rahul Mohata, is a region with a proud history of over 11 years. With over 2021+ members in 33 chapters, the region has passed 1,31,983 business referrals and closed over ₹2195+ crores (TYFCB) in business in the last 12 months. Notably, BNI®️ Kolkata CBD (A) was ranked the No. 1 region in the world in 2017 and 2019.

Deepak Sharma, Chairman of the Committee, expressed his excitement, stating, “We are thrilled to host this incredible summit! ‘Business & Beyond 2024’ is a golden opportunity for businesses of all sizes to network, learn, and grow. The dynamic energy and invaluable connections that will emerge from this event are truly exciting, and we can’t wait to see the immense value it will deliver to all participants.”

This event will be an exceptional platform for start-ups and industry leaders to converge, collaborate, and explore new horizons. With over 2,000 young entrepreneurs and business owners showcasing their awe-inspiring innovations and an expected footfall of over 1 lakh attendees, the atmosphere will be electric. Attendees will have the chance to forge unbreakable bonds with visionary trailblazers, fueled by passion and determination. Co-chairmen of the committee Sunil Malpani and Rajesh Aggarwal and founder of Q Industrial Park Naveen Saraf were present at the announcement ceremony.

“Business & Beyond 2024 is more than just a summit; it’s a celebration of innovation, collaboration, and the entrepreneurial spirit,” said Bimal Samal, Executive Director of BNI®️ Kolkata CBD (A) & North. “We are excited to bring together a diverse group of business leaders and innovators to share insights, forge connections, and drive growth in our region and beyond.”