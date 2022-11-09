Board Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Table Table By This Date on cbse.gov.in

The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 to be Released by Nov 20: Reports

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. When released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org. According to the sources, the board is expected to release the date sheet by November 30.

We here India.com are in constant touch with our sources and will be posting all the latest updates here. Hence, we request all the candidates, who are preparing for the examination, to bookmark this page and check regularly for all the latest updates.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released a few months ahead of exams. With the start date of next year’s exams already confirmed, students can expect the date sheets soon. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12th will begin on 15th February 2023. The CBSE practical exam, project, and internal assessment exam will be held from 1st January 2023.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the date sheet:

Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in Click on ‘Academic Website’ Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘. Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Details mentioned

Exam day

Exam date

Duration of the exam

List of subjects

Subject code

Important instructions



