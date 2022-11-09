Wednesday, November 9, 2022
HomeNationalBoard Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Table Table By This...
National

Board Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Table Table By This Date on cbse.gov.in

admin
By admin
0
63


The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Shceme online form notification issued by CBSE Apply online at cbse gov in
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 to be Released by Nov 20: Reports

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. When released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org. According to the sources, the board is expected to release the date sheet by November 30.

We here India.com are in constant touch with our sources and will be posting all the latest updates here. Hence, we request all the candidates, who are preparing for the examination, to bookmark this page and check regularly for all the latest updates.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released a few months ahead of exams. With the start date of next year’s exams already confirmed, students can expect the date sheets soon. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12th will begin on 15th February 2023. The CBSE practical exam, project, and internal assessment exam will be held from 1st January 2023.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the date sheet:

  1. Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Academic Website’
  3. Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.
  4. Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Details mentioned

  • Exam day
  • Exam date
  • Duration of the exam
  • List of subjects
  • Subject code
  • Important instructions




Published Date: November 9, 2022 4:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Texas set to execute man for killing his mother, burying body in her backyard
Next article
Serif’s Creative Cloud alternative will save you cash – and brings Publisher to iPad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Board Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Table Table By This Date on cbse.gov.in

admin
By admin
0
63


The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

CBSE Single Girl Child Scholarship Shceme online form notification issued by CBSE Apply online at cbse gov in
CBSE Class 10, 12 Datesheet 2023 to be Released by Nov 20: Reports

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the timetable for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations soon. When released, students will be able to check CBSE board exam dates on cbse.gov.in or cbse.nic.in and CISCE exam dates on cisce.org. According to the sources, the board is expected to release the date sheet by November 30.

We here India.com are in constant touch with our sources and will be posting all the latest updates here. Hence, we request all the candidates, who are preparing for the examination, to bookmark this page and check regularly for all the latest updates.

Usually, CBSE board exam date sheets are released a few months ahead of exams. With the start date of next year’s exams already confirmed, students can expect the date sheets soon. The board has already announced the practical exam dates for the next semester. But it has not yet announced the complete schedule of the Class 10th and 12th final exams.

The board exams for Class 10 and 12th will begin on 15th February 2023. The CBSE practical exam, project, and internal assessment exam will be held from 1st January 2023.

How to download CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Timetable:

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can download the date sheet:

  1. Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.gov.in
  2. Click on ‘Academic Website’
  3. Click the link that reads ‘CBSE 10th, 12th Date Sheet 2023 Download‘.
  4. Once the PDF page of the Date Sheet appears on the screen, take a printout and save it for further use.

CBSE Date Sheet 2023: Details mentioned

  • Exam day
  • Exam date
  • Duration of the exam
  • List of subjects
  • Subject code
  • Important instructions




Published Date: November 9, 2022 4:30 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Texas set to execute man for killing his mother, burying body in her backyard
Next article
Serif’s Creative Cloud alternative will save you cash – and brings Publisher to iPad
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677