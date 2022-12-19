Menu
Board Likely To Release Class 10, Class 12 Time Table Tomorrow at cbse.gov.in

According to past trends, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination.

CBSE Board Exams 2023
Haryana Board Exams 2023: And one-time examination fee of Rs 850 has been fixed for Haryana Board Class 10 private students.

CBSE News 2023: Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to release CBSE Board Exam Date Sheet 2023 likely soon. According to the report, the board is likely to be announced tomorrow. The candidates who are preparing for the CBSE board exams must note that soon after the formal announcement of the date sheet, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. cbse.gov.in and also on cbse.nic.in.

Notably, the CBSE board exam time table is released 45 to 60 days before the commencement of the examination. The Board has already announced the commencement of CBSE Board Exams 2023 from February 15 for Class 10, 12.

CBSE Date sheet 2023: How to download the datasheet

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the date sheet:

  • Go to the official website at cbse.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on, the ‘Main Website’ option.
  • Next, click on the date sheet
  • CBSE date sheet 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

According to the board, the CBSE 10th, 12th practicals will commence from January 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the country and abroad. The practical examination will be conducted by the external examiners appointed by the Board. The written examinations will be conducted once a year from 2023 onwards.




Published Date: December 19, 2022 8:05 PM IST





