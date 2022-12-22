CBSE Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened an online portal for students belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to let the schools know of their requirements so that concerned schools can submit the details to the Board.

CBSE Board Exam 2023

CBSE Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opened an online portal for students belonging to the Children With Special Needs (CWSN) category to let the schools know of their requirements so that concerned schools can submit the details to the Board. In order to avail of the facility, the schools are required to login into the Pariksha Sangam portal and fill up the details between December 22 to December 30, 2022. One can check the detailed notice by visiting the Board’s official website at cbse.gov.in.

If the students wish to avail any of the facilities, the same is to have to be selected so that details would be made available in the admit card itself and centre superintendent will be instructed to make the necessary arrangements for the same,” reads the official notice. It is desired that if CWSN students wish to avail of any facility, the school will fill in the details on the portal. It is to be noted that no such request will be entertained offline later on.

CBSE will conduct the Class 10 and 12 Board exams for the 2022-23 academic batch from February 15, 2023. Once the CBSE 2023 board exam date sheets are released, eligible students can download the timetable by visiting the official website of the Board at cbseacademic.nic.in and cbse.gov.in.

How to Download CBSE Date Sheet 2023 PDF?

Students should follow the steps mentioned below to download the CBSE exam date 2023 PDF online:

Visit the official website of CBSE i.e., cbse.gov.in .

. Click the link that reads ‘Datesheet of class 10 2023 CBSE PDF Download’/ ‘datesheet of class 12 2023 CBSE PDF Download’.

A new pdf document will appear on the screen.

Download the pdf file and take a printout of the CBSE date sheet 2023.



