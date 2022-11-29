Board Opens LOC Correction Window, Changes to Begin From Nov 30

CBSE Board Exams 2023: CBSE said In this regard, the board said the schools will be allowed to log in using their allotted user id and password. After the corrections are submitted by the schools, the regional office will accept or deny proposals as per rules.

CBSE Board Exams 2023 Latest News: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday opened LOC correction window for schools and said the changes can be made by December 6. The board said through the online system, the data corrections in the list of candidates (LOC) for the CBSE board examinations for classes 10 and 12 can be done from November 30 to December 6, 2022.

Earlier, various schools affiliated with CBSE raised requests to correct some of the student data in the LOC submitted and after looking into the requests, the CBSE developed ‘Pariksha Sangam’ at- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in.

In this regard, the board said the schools will be allowed to log in using their allotted user id and password. After the corrections are submitted by the schools, the regional office will accept or deny proposals as per rules.

“Such requests show that schools were not serious while finalizing LOC as data was filled in by them more than a year at the time of registration in class IX/XI. Looking into the request raised by schools, Board has developed an online system for proposing the corrections in data through Pariksha Sangam. Schools can log in using their allotted user ID and password,” CBSE said in the notification.

CBSE Correction Window: Check important dates here

The correction link will be activated on November 30, 2022

Deadline to make changes will end on December 12, 2022

CBSE Board Exam 2023: Fields to be Edited In LOC Data

Student’s Name

Parent/Guardian Name

Date of Birth

Subject Combination

Subject Codes

Schools also need to ensure that the subject codes chosen in the following subjects are correct and as per the scheme of studies.

Class 10

Hindi A (002)

Hindi B (085)

Urdu A(003)

Urdu B(303)

Mathematics – Standard (041)

Mathematics Basic(241).

Class 12

Hindi Core (302)

Hindi Elective(002)

English Core (301)

English Elective(001)

Sanskrit Core(322)

Sanskrit Elective(022)

Urdu Core(303)

Urdu Elective(003)

Mathematics(041)

Applied Mathematics(241).



