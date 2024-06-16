NationalPolitics

Boat Capsizes in Ganga, Six Missing

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 56 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Bihar Tragedy: Boat Capsizes in Ganga, Six Missing

On getting information, officials of the district administration and police personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations with the help of locals to trace the whereabouts of the missing occupants of the ill-fated boat, said the SDM.



Published: June 16, 2024 4:52 PM IST

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

By PTI

Bihar Tragedy: Boat Capsizes in Ganga, Six Missing

Patna: Six persons went missing after a boat capsized in the Ganga river in Barh sub-division of Patna district on Sunday, officials said.

“The mishap took place at around 9.15 am near Umanath ganga ghat when the boat carrying 17 people, mostly belonging to a family, overturned midway. The boat overturned and sank in the middle of the Ganga river. While 11 people have been rescued so far…some of them managed to swim to safety and reach the shore of the river, six are still missing,” Shubham Kumar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Barh) told reporters.

On getting information, officials of the district administration and police personnel reached the spot and started rescue operations with the help of locals to trace the whereabouts of the missing occupants of the ill-fated boat, said the SDM.

The search operation is on to trace the six missing persons, he said.

“We are also engaging personnel of the state disaster relief force. We are trying to ascertain the identity of the missing persons,” the SDM added.





Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 16, 2024
0 56 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Nagaland State Lottery Result 16.06.2024 For 1PM 6PM 8PM LIVE

June 16, 2024

Delhi Witnesses Severe Water Crisis, Locals Scramble onto Tanker Amid Shortage

June 16, 2024

Hyderabad Police Beefs Up Security Ahead of Festival, Asks People To Follow Guidelines

June 16, 2024

Eight Israeli Soldiers Killed in Rafah Explosion, IDF Confirms

June 16, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow