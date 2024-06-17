Bollywood Actor Arbaaz Khan Inaugurated the Newly Launched Family Entertainment Centre-Zoreko at Elan Town Centre, Gurugram

Zoreko – Original Gamers, the newly opened family entertainment center (FEC) located at the flagship spot in Elan Town Centre on Sohna Road, Sector 67 Gurugram, is reinventing the gaming experience with its latest outlet. Adding to the excitement, the inauguration ceremony was graced by the esteemed Bollywood actor Arbaaz Khan, making the event truly memorable.

Actor Arbaaz Khan inaugurated the newly launched Family Entertainment Centre

The new hub is poised to totally transform Gurugrams gaming landscape with its vast layout and unbeatable selection of games. Additionally, it promises to be the best gaming area for gamers of all ages, catering to their various interests and needs. The outlet which offers cutting-edge amenities and a wide selection of games, seeks to reinvent the gaming experience by giving guests an exciting and engaging journey, unlike anything they have experienced before.

Elan Town Centre features high-street retail, a state-of-the-art multiplex by PVR, a delectable food court, multi-level basement parking, and much more. Situated on Sohna Road it boasts excellent connectivity via the Delhi-Gurugram Expressway and NH-248A. It is also surrounded by numerous residential and commercial developments, making it a prime destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment. Other major brands housed at Elan Town Centre includes Castle Barbeque, Dominos, Khadim, Gianis among others. The opening of Zoreko has further solidified Elan Town Centre as the go-to family entertainment destination.

Commenting on the launch, Bollywood actor, Arbaaz Khan, said, “Being a part of the inauguration of Zoreko – Original Gamers has been an absolute pleasure. This new hub is set to redefine the gaming experience in Gurugram, offering a diverse range of games and cutting-edge amenities. Its exciting to see how Zoreko is catering to gamers of all ages and interests, truly making it the ultimate destination for entertainment. I am confident that Zoreko – Original Gamers will leave a lasting impression on everyone who visits.”

Neeraj Raheja, CEO, Zoreko said, “In order to meet the constantly changing needs of todays enthusiastic gamers, Zoreko – Original Gamers represents a brave new phase. This rebranding effort is a strategic move towards aligning the brand more closely with its target audience and its core offerings. The name Zoreko – Original Gamers, conveys our company’s unwavering commitment to providing an authentic and immersive gaming experience for all. That stated, at our newest location, we aim to provide our valued guests with a cutting-edge gaming experience that suits their diverse demands and preferences.”

He further added, “Elan Town Centre will be the prime location for everyone searching for an engaging experience. Adding to this, we also have a restaurant that will add value to all social events, as well as provide a new dining experience. Its vibrant ambience and diverse offerings perfectly complement our projects ethos, enhancing the overall experience for all visitors. Moreover, the luxurious and distinctive architecture further enhances the allure, making it a standout destination.”

(L-R) Arbaaz Khan, Ravish Kapoor, Managing Director, Elan Group and Neeraj Raheja, CEO, Zoreko

Venika Kapoor, Senior VP, CRM, Elan Group added, “Zorekos expansive layout and diverse range of games perfectly complement the lively ambience of Elan Town Centre, creating an immersive destination for families and gamers alike. We are confident that Zorekos innovative approach to gaming and entertainment will be a major draw for our visitors, enhancing their overall experience at Elan Town Centre. The strategic location of Elan Town Centre makes it the ideal setting for such a pioneering entertainment hub and we look forward to seeing our visitors enjoy this latest facility and the dynamic energy it brings.”

Exhibiting an extensive array of captivating attractions suitable for all age groups, the spacious Zoreko outlet spread across 2 floors and over 50000 sq. ft. features a modern design style. With its selection of fascinating in-house games, virtual reality experiences, and classic games like virtual cricket and bowling, Zoreko has something to offer everyone. Unlike the competitors, it has one of Gurgaons largest play spaces on its third level, which is dedicated to serving children. Since Zoreko – Original Gamers understands that a satisfying gaming experience requires more than just thrills, it provides a high-tech dining experience with delectable food and beverage choices. In addition to offering entertaining activities for all age groups, Zoreko aims to become a one-stop shop where friends and family can unwind and enjoy themselves.

About Zoreko – Original Gamers

Zoreko – Original Gamers is a premier gaming arena dedicated to providing an unparalleled gaming experience for hardcore gamers and e-sports enthusiasts. With a focus on cutting-edge technologies, immersive VR experiences, and a strong sense of community, Zoreko offers a one-of-a-kind experience in Indias gaming sector. Come indulge your passion, relish delectable food, and form lasting memories at Zoreko – Original Gamers!