Bollywood Legend Amitabh Bachchan Meets Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of PSG vs Saudi All-Stars Friendly Match

Shahenshah Amitabh Bachchan meets Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh.

Riyadh: It was a sight to behold for the Indian fans on Thursday ahead of the much anticipated Riyadh Cup match between Lionel Messi’s PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Saudi All-Stars team as Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan greeted two of the football’s greatest ever players.

The video of Amitabh Bachchan with Messi and Ronaldo has gone viral on social media as India, a country which prides of being a fan of both the Argentine and Portuguese was over the moon on seeing their big screen superstar along with the game’s finest ballers.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently signed for Al Nassr was representing a combined team along with his club’s arch-rival Al Hilal as ‘Riyadh Season Team’ for the Riyadh Cup.

The match ended in favour of the French side, as Messi and Co went onto win the match by 5-4. The Argentine opened the scoring, while Ronaldo in his very first match in Saudi Arabia scored two. Other goals for Paris were scored by Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Kylian Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike. South Korea’s Jang and Al Nassr’s Anderson Talisca scored the other two goals for the home side.




Published Date: January 20, 2023 12:58 AM IST





