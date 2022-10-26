Wednesday, October 26, 2022
HomeNationalBolo Tara Ra: Chandigarh Cop Sings Daler Mehndi-Inspired No Parking Song
National

Bolo Tara Ra: Chandigarh Cop Sings Daler Mehndi-Inspired No Parking Song

admin
By admin
0
73



Viral Video: Many people in India are unaware of the road parking laws, while some others pay no heed and disregard the norms. As you all know, parking your vehicle at undesignated parking spots on the sides of the road may attract fines or result in your car being towed away. From time to time, police personnel try to raise awareness about traffic rules among people with social media memes and jokes. Now, a traffic cop from Chandigarh is winning hearts online with his innovative way to warn commuters about traffic rules. He sings a quirky and fun song inspired by Daler Mehndi to warn commuters about keeping their vehicles at non-designated parking spots.Also Read – Viral Video: Man Doing Naagin Dance in Baarat Gets a Little Too Much In Character, Leaves Netizens In Splits

The video shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra shows ASI Bhupinder Singh singing a song inspired from “Bolo Tara Ra Ra” on a speaker while standing on one side of the road. Also Read – Viral Video: Bear and Tiger Fight Fiercely Like Baloo and Sher Khan in Jungle Book. Watch

Also Read – Viral Video: This Desi Parody Of Harry Potter Is The Funniest Thing You’ll See Today. Watch

Needless to say, he has become a social media star and people were impressed with the fun way of imparting traffic lessons.  “Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics,” commented a Twitter user. Another wrote, “The random urge to come out of car and say “tara ra ra ” with him.” “It is actually so well sung that drivers may halt and listen rather than drive away,” wrote a third.

The cop had gone viral in 2019 as well, when singer Daler Mehndi had shared a clip of the police personnel on his Instagram profile.

.





Source link

Previous articleRafael Nadal to return at Paris Masters, says coach
Next articleRam Setu Public Review: Akshay Kumar Starrer Sees An Average Opening Of Rs. 15 Crores On Day 1, Hit Or Flop? Know From Public
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

john stanley on Binge Eating on Diwali? Heres How You Can Remain Focused on Your Fitness Goals
sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677