Bolo Tara Ra: Chandigarh Cop Sings Daler Mehndi-Inspired No Parking Song

Viral Video: Many people in India are unaware of the road parking laws, while some others pay no heed and disregard the norms. As you all know, parking your vehicle at undesignated parking spots on the sides of the road may attract fines or result in your car being towed away. From time to time, police personnel try to raise awareness about traffic rules among people with social media memes and jokes. Now, a traffic cop from Chandigarh is winning hearts online with his innovative way to warn commuters about traffic rules. He sings a quirky and fun song inspired by Daler Mehndi to warn commuters about keeping their vehicles at non-designated parking spots.

The video shared by IPS Dipanshu Kabra shows ASI Bhupinder Singh singing a song inspired from "Bolo Tara Ra Ra" on a speaker while standing on one side of the road.

Needless to say, he has become a social media star and people were impressed with the fun way of imparting traffic lessons. “Hahahaha. This is from Chandigarh. This paaji is very famous for singing songs with the same music but different lyrics,” commented a Twitter user. Another wrote, “The random urge to come out of car and say “tara ra ra ” with him.” “It is actually so well sung that drivers may halt and listen rather than drive away,” wrote a third.

The cop had gone viral in 2019 as well, when singer Daler Mehndi had shared a clip of the police personnel on his Instagram profile.

I am glad that my music is used by Traffic police to inspire people to follow rules.

Happiness Means Daler Mehndi

Celebration Means Daler Mehndi

Thank you for your love and Support#DalerMehndi #BoloTaRaRaRa @trafficchd @ssptfcchd pic.twitter.com/1fUZMmCNkt — Daler Mehndi (@dalermehndi) October 17, 2019

