Bomb Blast Reported In West Bengal’s Birbhum, TMC Leader’s Kin Among 3 Injured
Soon after the explosion was reported, a huge police force has been deployed at the spot and security has been beefed up in the village.
Birbhum: At least three people, including the brother of a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member of the local Panchayat, were on Saturday injured in a bomb blast in West Bengal’s Birbhum district. According to India Today, the explosion was reported in Margram village of Birbhum district.
The injured people were taken to Rampurhat sub-division hospital for immediate treatment. Soon after the explosion, a huge police force has been deployed at the spot and security has been beefed up in the village.
In March last year, a TMC panchayat leader Bhadu Pradhan was killed in an alleged bomb attack in Birbhum after unidentified assailants hurled crude bombs at Rampurhat.
Published Date: February 4, 2023 11:54 PM IST
Updated Date: February 5, 2023 12:06 AM IST
