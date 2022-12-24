In the American state of Montana, the temperature has dropped to minus 45 degree Celsius.

Rows of headstones at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery are blanketed by drifting snow Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, in Mandan, N.D. (Tom Stromme/The Bismarck Tribune via AP)

Bomb Cyclone Hits America: The snowstorm in America has brought the country to its knees where about 200 million people are in the grip of the bomb cyclone and 12 people have lost their lives. The cold is so terrible that the boiling water is turning into ice in a few seconds. From America to Quebec in Canada, this bomb cyclone is wreaking havoc in an area of about ​​3200 kms. Due to this, there is a power outage affecting more than 15 lakh households. In the American state of Montana, the temperature has dropped to minus 45 degree Celsius.

JOE BIDEN ASKS PEOPLE TO BE ALERT 24 HOURS

Seeing the gravity of the matter, President Joe Biden has asked people to be vigilant around the clock. 60 per cent of America’s population is in the grip of this snowstorm due to which 5200 flights have been canceled on Friday. President Biden, while talking to the officials, said that this is not a snowy day of childhood but a serious threat.

HOW BOMB CYCLONE IS MADE

According to meteorologists, bomb cyclones are formed when there is a rapid pressure drop in the atmosphere during a storm. This phenomenon is more common near large lakes. Which creates good conditions for snowstorms.



