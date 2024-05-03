Bomb Threat: Delhi Police Chief Gets ‘Threat E-Mail’ Of Explosive At School

New Delhi: A minor has been detained for allegedly sending a threatening email to Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora on Thursday morning. According to a police source, the commissioner received the email on his official Gmail ID. The threat mail read, “Bomb will explode at 2.18… there is a school near Nangloi railway station. A bomb is going to explode in that school today. Do whatever you want to do now at 2.18.”

As the e-mail came after a similar bomb threat which was sent to over 150 schools in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, the Commissioner’s office immediately informed the Special Cell and Crime Branch to investigate the matter. “Police approached Google and received details later in the day. A raid was conducted and a juvenile was picked up from outside his house in Outer Delhi. Police are questioning him and trying to ascertain his exact age after verifying documents,” Indian Express quoted sources as saying.

“He created an email ID under another name for the purpose and used a new SIM card,” the source said to Indian Express.

It is worth noting that, Delhi has been on high alert since Wednesday after several schools received a bomb threat email “to blow up” the premises. After a thorough check, it threatening emails were declared hoaxes.

Sanskriti School which is located in Chanakyapuri had received two separate bomb threat emails from two different users.

“The first mail, from mail.ru, came in the morning, but they received another mail at 1.42 pm from a Gmail user, in which the user wrote, ‘The bomb will explode in 10 minutes’,” a senior police officer said, adding that they approached Google for details.

“After getting the details, a raid was conducted and a 12-year-old boy was picked up from his home in Southern range Thursday. He was examined in the presence of a counsellor and his parents. He admitted his mistake and was let off by police after counselling,” an officer said.

Bomb Threat: FIR Filed

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed under the relevant section of the IPC of criminal conspiracy, criminal Intimidation and statements creating enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes against unknown persons.

As per the FIR, the hoax bomb threat emails were sent “with the conspiratorial intention of creating mass panic” and to “disturb the public”.