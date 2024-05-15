Home

Bomb Threat Emails To Schools In Kanpur, Lucknow Linked To Russian Server

Just three days ago, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) and over 10 hospitals received similar bomb threats via emails.

The recent bomb threats at four private schools in Lucknow have been traced back to Russia, according to the police. The emails, which sparked fear and concern, not only contained threats towards the schools but also discussed drawing inspiration from Abdelhamid Abaaoud, who is accused of orchestrating terror attacks in Paris in 2015. Additionally, the sender expressed discontent towards the Indian government. Similarly, bomb threat in 10 top schools in Kanpur through an email that was also linked to a Russian server, just like the ones in the case of Delhi in Ahmedabad earlier this month.

The FIR was lodged in Gomti Nagar police station based on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Dharmendra Kumar against two websites, one originating from Russia and another from Gmail. The case has been registered under IPC sections 505 (2) (causing rumours), 507 (intimidation by anonymous communication), and 120 B (criminal conspiracy).

As per the FIR, on May 12 at 6.46 p.m., an email was sent from the email ID ashuashuashuashu90@gmail.com to the Gomti Nagar-based private school’s email ID, threatening an explosion.

Another email was received on May 13 at 7.58 a.m., from the email ID instrumenttt@inbox.ru to the same school email ID, mentioning the threat of a bomb explosion while claiming inspiration from Abdelhamid Abaaoud and referencing incidents in Paris and Gujarat.

Threatening emails were also reported to be received by other schools in Lucknow, including a school in Vrindavan Colony, another in Viraj Khand 2, and various schools in Vastu Khand, Vibhuti Khand police station.

The entire school premises were thoroughly checked, and parents who wished to take their children home were allowed to do so.

Kanpur was the latest to be added to the list of Indian cities that have received bomb threats over the last two weeks, after Delhi, Noida, Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahemedabad among others.

It all began on May 1 when nearly 100 schools in Delhi, two in Noida and one in Lucknow received a bomb threat via email, prompting mass evacuations.

As panicked parents crowded outside the schools, the Ministry of Home Affairs said the emails sent to Delhi-NCR schools appeared to be a hoax.

The following week, several schools in Ahmedabad received emails threatening to blow up educational institutions. The bomb threat emails were sent from a Russian domain ‘mail.ru’.

