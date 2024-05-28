Home

Bomb Threat On Indigo Flight From Delhi To Varanasi: Passengers Evacuated, Aircraft Moved To Isolation Bay

New Delhi: A bomb threat was reported on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Varanasi on Tuesday. Soon after the threat was received, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay for investigation. News agency ANI reported that the aviation security and a bomb disposal team rushed to the spot and started investigation.

Delhi Fire Service stated that all passengers were evacuated through the emergency door and are safe.

“There was news of a bomb in the flight going from Delhi to Varanasi at 5:35 AM today. QRT reached the spot. All the passengers were evacuated through the emergency door. All passengers are safe, flight is being inspected,” Delhi Fire Service said.







