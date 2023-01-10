Home

Bombay HC Refuses To Defer JEE Main 2023, Says Postponement Will Have ‘Cascading Effect’

Postpone JEE Main 2023: The Bombay High Cout said if an aspirant does not fare well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session of it.

The Bombay HC said it wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan-India exam.

Postpone JEE Main 2023: In a significant development, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday turned down the plea to defer JEE Main 2023, saying the postponement of the exam will have ‘cascading effect’ on the aspirants. The Bombay HC announced the ruling while hearing a plea to postpone Joint Entrance Examination Main 2023 (JEE Main 2023) exam.

In the order, the Bombay HC said the extraordinary circumstances don’t seem to exist and added that if an aspirant does not fare well in JEE Main January 2023 session exam, can appear in the April session of it. “It wouldn’t be appropriate to restrain the respondent from conducting a pan India exam,” the Bombay High Court added.

About the JEE Main eligibility, the Bombay HC bench of acting Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and J Sandeep V Marne said JEE Main eligibility criteria 2023 will be considered at the time of admission in June.

JEE Main 2023 To Be Held As Per Schedule

While hearing the matter, the High Court said the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exam will be held as per schedule on January 24 to 31, 2023. Now, the students need to note that the JEE Main 2023 Exam has not been postponed and will be held as per the schedule released by NTA.

The plea to postpone JEE Main 2023 was heard by Acting Chief Justice of Bombay HC SV Gangarpurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne.

What Bombay HC Said?

After hearing the matter, the Bombay HC bench decided that postponing the exam would have a cascading effect on the students and by pushing the exam to April, students would then have a problem in preparing for the second session in May.

According to the petition in the Bombay High Court, the students asked for the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 to be postponed due to the clash with the Board Exams 2023 time table and CBSE Practical Exams.

The students also claimed that compared to the previous announcements for the JEE Main Exams, NTA has released the JEE Main 2023 on extremely short notice, giving candidates only one month-time to prepare.

As per the schedule released by the NTA, the first session of the Joint Entrance Exam, JEE Main 2023 has been scheduled from January 24 to 31, 2023.

In the court, the plea further claimed that the 75 percent criteria is unfair to those students who dropped out in order to prepare better for the JEE Main Exam.

“The marks scored by students is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” stated the petition.

What Dharmendra Pradhan Said?

Last week, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had agreed to look into the 75 percent eligibility criteria issue for JEE Main and JEE Advanced Exams.

JEE Main 2023 Registrations Underway

At present, JEE Main 2023 Registrations are underway and the candidates who want to appear for the JEE Main 2023 exam can submit their applications on jeemain.nta.nic.in till January 12, 2023. Keep a check here for the latest updates.



