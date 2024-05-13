Home

Bombay High Court Upholds Decision Against Sale of OSHO Ashram Property | Details Inside

Bombay High Court

New Delhi: The Division Bench of the Bombay High Court upheld the order of the Joint Charity Commissioner rejecting the sanction for the sale of immovable property belonging to the Osho Ashram in Pune’s Koregaon Park and to get special audit of the financial records and practices since year 2005. The ruling reaffirms the sanctity of the Ashram’s heritage and marks a significant victory for transparency, integrity, and the preservation of Osho’s legacy.

For the followers, the Osho Ashram has stood as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and a sanctuary for seekers from all walks of life, from all over the world. Built with the contributions of countless sannyasins (disciples) since its establishment in 1974, the Ashram holds sentimental value as a symbol of devotion to the beloved Guru, Osho.

The recent legal battle against the proposed sale of the Ashram’s property underscores the unwavering commitment of sannyasins to safeguard Osho’s teachings and ensure that his legacy remains accessible to all. Led by Swami Prem Geet aka Yogesh Thakkar and supported by a passionate community of disciples, the resistance against the sale exemplifies a collective dedication to preserving the essence of Osho’s vision.

After a prolonged argument by senior Advocate Anil Anturkar representing Yogesh Thakkar and Advocate Ashish Venugopal of RHP partners representing the disciples, the Bombay High Court’s decision reflects a crucial step towards accountability of the trust, Osho International foundation, managing the Ashram in Pune and reinforces the importance of transparent governance and responsible stewardship of trust assets.

The court’s observations regarding the lack of compelling necessity for the property sale and the questionable financial practices within the OIF highlight the need for rigorous oversight and scrutiny.

In light of the forthcoming special audit mandated by the Joint Charity Commissioner and the decision upheld by High court of Bombay the disciples pledge their full cooperation and support to ensure a thorough examination of financial records and practices. The audit presents an opportunity to uncover any discrepancies or misappropriations of funds, as well as to restore trust and confidence in the management of the Osho Ashram’s resources.

Yogesh Thakkar, popularly known as Swami Prem Geet, and other devoted sannyasins eagerly anticipate their involvement as observers in the audit process. Their presence will serve as a testament to the collective commitment to transparency and accountability, as well as a source of guidance for auditors seeking to conduct a fair and comprehensive review.

Looking ahead, the Osho disciples remain steadfast in their dedication to upholding Osho’s teachings with integrity, authenticity, and reverence. Swami Prem Geet said that as custodians of Osho legacy, we remain vigilant in our efforts to ensure that the Osho Ashram continues to serve as a source of inspiration and transformation for generations to come.

OIF Pune has now approached the Supreme Court against the order of the Joint Chairty Commissioner and the High Court of Bombay.







