BookMyShow app, website crash as ‘Coldplay India Tour 2025’ tickets go live, Fans furious

‘ Coldplay is finally returning to India after nine years and is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 next year.

BookMyShow, India’s largest online platform for movie and event ticketing, witnessed a major technical glitch on Sunday as numerous users reported difficulties in booking tickets for the ‘Coldplay India Tour 2025.‘ Coldplay is finally returning to India after nine years and is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 next year. The announcement was made through a teaser shared by BookMyShow Live.

The website caters to ticket sales for movies, plays, concerts and sporting events via the online platform. Launched in 2007, it is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It additionally has offices in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.







