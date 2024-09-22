BookMyShow app, website crash as ‘Coldplay India Tour 2025’ tickets go live, Fans furious

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

BookMyShow, India’s largest online platform for movie and event ticketing, witnessed a major technical glitch on Sunday as numerous users reported difficulties in booking tickets for the ‘Coldplay India Tour 2025. ‘ Coldplay is finally returning to India after nine years and is set to perform at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, January 18 and Sunday, January 19 next year. The announcement was made through a teaser shared by BookMyShow Live.

Never understood why on earth #BookMyShow is choosen as the ticketing partner for bookings

They did mess up with world cup tickets , and now cold play scene

App crashed 🥲 pic.twitter.com/6SP7eXaPjB

— Sumit Dhanania (@DhananiaSumit) September 22, 2024