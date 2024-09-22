NationalPolitics

Bookmyshow App, Website down for several users; netizens claim unable to refresh feeds

BookMyShow, India’s biggest online movie and events ticketing brand, suffered a snag after several users complained of not being able to refresh feeds.

social media taking to the social media site themselves to lodge complaints.

The website caters to ticket sales for movies, plays, concerts and sporting events via the online platform. Launched in 2007, it is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It additionally has offices in New Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.


