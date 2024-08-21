BookWater, Water Delivery Platform Builds Healthy, Sustainable Living through Safe Drinking Water Concept

BookWater is the worlds first IoT powered water delivery platform. BookWater’s aim is to provide access to affordable, sustainable and quality water by using modern technology while protecting the environment. Overuse of the same water can cause microplastic contamination resulting in the degradation of the water quality for the consumers. With today’s growing economy and climate change and several other factors such as prolonged exposure to sunlight, formation of fungi and algae on the can and usage of expired cans contribute to unsafe drinking water that can cause serious health issues.

BookWater team and delegates with renowned artist Thota Tharrani with the masterpiece

To solve this issue, BookWater has come up with a concept called C-O-N-N-E-C-T-E-D CAN where,

Water cans are ISI certified

Water cans are tracked using unique QR code at every point at the supply chain.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

IoT sensors are used to monitor the bottling of the cans 24/7

Water cans are marked for ‘end of life’ after 30 uses.

After the cans circulate for 30 times, BookWater makes sure to never use the same cans again as they hinder with a healthy lifestyle. To prevent it, the cans are recycled and made into fabrics that are useful while eliminating the destruction of the environment by not dumping them in landfills which takes years to decompose.

Padmashri Thota Tharrani is a renowned artist and national award winning Art-Director known for his work on films like Nayakan, Thalapathi, Sivaji, Ponniyin Selvan and many more iconic films. He is also best known for his art work through paintings that are exhibited annually. He holds a Padma Shri for his contributions to the field of art that includes paintings, murals, wooden montages, paper collages and installations. He is notable for his ‘Script Series’ which are inspired by alphabets of all languages and for his paintings featuring Gods and Godesses and Rajputs.

Art being a powerful medium of expression to communicate and spread awareness, BookWater has come up with an idea to collaborate with the Artist. Thota Tharrani is a satisfied customer of BookWater and was willing to turn the water can into a piece of art imposing the goal of the organization. After 30 uses, Thota Tharrani transformed the Can into an exquisite work of Art which was inspired from his own series of painting called the ‘Force’ where he worked on a water series.

This news is to indicate the collaboration of Art and Science, yet again to build a sustainable, healthy living while safeguarding the environment.

“BookWater offers the best solution for water contamination caused by microplastics. Am happy to be part of this initiative and do whatever I can to spread the message about the harmful effects of microplastic contamination,” – Padmashri Thota Tharrani.

Art being a powerful medium of expression to communicate and spread awareness, It is an amazing initiative by BookWater to collaborate with the legendary artist, Padmashri Thota Tharrani for this cause. – Mr Sabarisan Vedamurthy, Tech Investor and Entrepreneur, said during the unveiling.

One of the Co-founders Mr Bharat Govindaraghavan stated that BookWater is committed to the cause of spreading awareness about microplastic contamination and there is no better way to do it than through art.

For more details: Bookwater | Getting safe water is no more rocket science.