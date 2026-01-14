Injection-Free Nanoemulsion Delivery Designed to Enhance Absorption and Support More Consistent Performance for Weight ManagementTAMPA, Fla., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — BoomRx, the fastest-growing national pharmaceutical technology platform that simplifies prescription sourcing and fulfillment, today announced the availability of oral semaglutide and tirzepatide options utilizing advanced nanoemulsion delivery for medical clinics, med spas, wellness practices, and telemedicine providers nationwide. The newly introduced formulations apply nanoemulsion technology to convert each dose into microscopic particles, supporting more uniform dispersion and enhanced absorption. This injection-free delivery option offers healthcare providers greater flexibility and consistency as weight-management programs continue to evolve into long-term, scalable care models. “Semaglutide and tirzepatide have become foundational therapies in weight management, and how they’re delivered matters,” said Kurt Lunkwitz, founder and president of BoomRx. “On the clinical side, nanoemulsion delivery provides an injection-free option designed for consistency and predictability—eliminating the performance peaks and troughs that come with using these products. On the distribution side, BoomRx ensures healthcare providers nationwide can quickly and easily fulfill prescriptions for these therapies through one streamlined portal.” Why Nanoemulsion Delivery Matters As demand for medical weight loss therapies continues to grow, healthcare providers are increasingly focused on delivery formats that support patient adherence, consistent dosing, and improved performance. Nanoemulsion formulations are designed to reduce particle size at the molecular level, allowing active ingredients to be more evenly distributed and more readily absorbed. For healthcare providers, this delivery approach is designed to:
- Support improved absorption efficiency
- Enhance formulation stability and dose uniformity
- Reduce variability in patient experience over time
- Evaluate available formulations in one centralized system
- Streamline ordering and fulfillment through a single login
- Scale weight-management programs across in-person and telemedicine settings
