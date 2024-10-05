Both Congress and BJP will form government in Haryana according to…

Home

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls was held in a single phase on Saturday, 05 October 2024.

Chandigarh: Senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday, 05 October 2024 said that Congress will form the government in Haryana with a comfortable majority. He also said that the party high command will decide on the CM nominee based on the opinions of the legislators.

Voting for the Haryana Assembly polls was held in a single phase on Saturday, 05 October 2024. The results would be declared on Tuesday, October 8. Almost all exit polls have predicted a clear majority for Congress over the BJP which ruled Haryana for two consecutive terms.

“We are forming the government with a comfortable majority,” said 77-years-old Hooda while talking to the media at his Rohtak residence.

“I have been saying that according to our assessment, we are forming the government. The people have decided to bring the Congress to power. There was a wave in favour of our party,” said Hooda over the predictions made in exit polls.

On the question of who would be the chief minister if Congress comes to power, Hooda reiterated that there is a laid down procedure in the party, according to which “the opinion of the MLAs will be sought and the high command will decide”.

On BJP’s claims of retaining power, Hooda quipped, “What else will BJP say? They will come to know once results are out.”

Meanwhile, the incumbent Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday, October 5 asserted that the BJP will form the government for a third time with a big mandate even though the exit polls have predicted a clear majority for Congress.

Saini, talking to the media in Kurukshetra after polling was over, said in the last 10 years, the BJP government worked for every section.

“Haryana was made free from ‘kshetravad’ (regional bias), ‘parivarvaad’ (dynasty politics), and discrimination against the state,” he said.

“We are fully confident that we gave a new pace to Haryana’s development and on October 8, the BJP will form the government for a third time with a big mandate in Haryana,” he said.

Over 60 per cent polling was recorded for the Haryana assembly elections on Saturday October 5. 61.19 per cent polling was registered and it is likely to rise once all data comes in, said the ECI data available till 7 pm.

