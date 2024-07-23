BPCL Launches Innovative Drone Reforestation Project to Revitalize Nashik’s Lands

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a leading Maharatna PSU, proudly announces a transformative reforestation initiative in the Nashik District of Maharashtra. This project, conducted in collaboration with the Forest Department – Nashik, aims to restore degraded lands using advanced drone technology and seedball deployment.

Shri Pankaj Garg, DFO, Nashik, Shri Jalaj Sharma, District Collector, Nashik, Shri Biju Gopinath, Executive Director (Pipelines), Shri Rajan M., GM (CSR)

BPCLs reforestation project will utilize 200,000 seedballs distributed by drones, targeting remote and inaccessible areas. This innovative approach addresses the critical issues of rapid deforestation and land degradation, which have significantly impacted the regions biodiversity, climate resilience, and community well-being.

“At BPCL, we believe in the power of innovation and community. Our drone-based reforestation project in Nashik is a transformative step towards restoring nature and empowering local communities. By leveraging advanced technology and involving local residents, we aim to create a sustainable environment that benefits both the ecosystem and the people. Together, we can build a greener and healthier future,” said Shri Biju Gopinath, Executive Director Pipelines, BPCL.

The project encompasses comprehensive planning, including site selection using GIS mapping, community engagement, seedball production, and drone deployment. The target areas cover 100 hectares across three forest ranges in Nashik District: Sinnar Nashik Range, Hivre Village, and Ganga Mahalungi Village.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

The main objectives are to restore the environment by planting 200,000 seedballs to rejuvenate deforested land, enhance local biodiversity, and promote ecosystem health. Tree species to be planted include Millettia Pinnata (Karanja), Azadirachta indica (Neem), Tectona grandis (Sagwan), Dalbergia Sissoo (Indian Rosewood), Acacia Catechu (Khair), Syzygium Cumini (Black Plum), and Mangifera Indica (Mango). Additionally, the project aims to involve local communities in seedball production and land management, fostering environmental awareness, and creating economic opportunities. It will also utilize seedcopter drones for efficient seedball deployment and employ advanced monitoring systems to track reforestation progress.

This initiative not only aims to restore the environment but also to empower local communities by providing training and employment opportunities in sustainable practices. By integrating scientific research, technological innovation, and community participation, BPCL aims to create a scalable and replicable reforestation model that can be implemented in other regions facing similar challenges. This pioneering reforestation initiative marks a significant step towards creating a greener and more sustainable environment in Nashik, enhancing both the ecosystem and the livelihoods of its residents.

BPCL through their CSR initiatives, have consistently contributed to various social causes, including education, environmental sustainability, health and sanitation, skill development, and community development. This reforestation project aligns with their core CSR focus on environmental sustainability, demonstrating the companys dedication to creating a positive and lasting impact on society.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, energy stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 21,800+ Energy Stations, over 6,200 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, and 123 POL storage locations, 53 LPG Bottling Plants, 70 Aviation Service Stations, 4 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 31.03.2024.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 energy stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.