BPCL Shines at 18th Global Communication Conclave, Wins Multiple Awards

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 Company and proud Maharatna, has achieved a remarkable feat at the 18th Global Communication Conclave, hosted by the Public Relations Council of India (PRCI).

Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy – Shri Shripad Yesso Naik, Miss Global India 2024 – Sweezal Furtado, Saurabh Jain – DGM (PR & Brand)

BPCL earned multiple accolades at the 14th PRCI Excellence Awards 2024 and the prestigious 15th Chanakya Awards 2024, showcasing its commitment to excellence in communication and brand storytelling. At the PRCI Excellence Awards 2024, BPCL secured top honours, including a Silver Trophy for its outstanding Corporate Brochure and impactful Community Impact Communication. The company also received Bronze awards for its exemplary PR Case Study and creative Television Commercials, alongside a Consolation Prize for its comprehensive and well-structured Annual Report.

The 15th Chanakya Awards 2024 recognized individual excellence within BPCL. Shri Abbas Akhtar, Executive Director (PR & Brand), received the prestigious Excellence in Corporate Reputation Award for his visionary leadership in elevating BPCLs brand image. Shri Saurabh Jain, Deputy General Manager, won the Outstanding Event Manager of the Year award for his exceptional contributions to executing impactful and memorable events. Additionally, Shri Khalid Ahmed received the Digital Media Innovation Award for his innovative work in enhancing BPCLs digital footprint and engagement.

“We are honoured to receive these prestigious awards, which validate our efforts in elevating BPCLs brand image through innovative communication strategies,” said Shri Abbas Akhtar, Executive Director (PR & Brand). “This recognition fuels our passion to continue setting new benchmarks in corporate reputation and brand storytelling.”

The Global Communication Conclave 2024, which was held in Mangalore, was graced by Hon’ble Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Shri Shripad Yesso Naik and Miss Global India 2024, Sweezal Furtado.

As BPCL continues to set benchmarks in the industry, these recognitions highlight the company’s unwavering dedication to excellence, innovation, and impactful communication. BPCL remains committed to pushing boundaries, driving positive change, and strengthening its position as a trailblazer in the global energy landscape.

About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 22,000+ Fuel Stations, over 6,250 LPG distributorships, 525 Lubes distributorships, 123 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 63 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 4 cross-country pipelines as on 31.08.2024.

Bharat Petroleum is integrating its strategy, investments, environmental and social ambitions to move towards a sustainable planet. The company has chalked out the plan to offer electric vehicle charging stations at around 7000 Fuel Stations over next 5 years.

With a focus on sustainable solutions, the company is developing an ecosystem and a road-map to become a Net Zero Energy Company by 2040, in Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions. Bharat Petroleum has been partnering communities by supporting several initiatives connected primarily in the areas of education, water conservation, skill development, health, community development, capacity building and employee volunteering. With ‘Energising Lives’ as its core purpose, Bharat Petroleum’s vision is to be an admired global energy company leveraging talent, innovation & technology.