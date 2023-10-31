BPCL’s Vigilance Awareness Week Puts Integrity and Transparency at the Forefront

The Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 was inaugurated today at BPCL’s Corporate Office with an inaugural event that underscored the organizations commitment to ethics, transparency, and integrity. The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries and senior officials of BPCL, making it an insightful and impactful occasion.

Vigilance Awareness Week Inauguration in BPCL

The inauguration ceremony, held at the BPCL Corporate Office, was honoured by the presence of Chief Guest Shri Sanjay Bhatia IAS, Upa-Lokayukta of Maharashtra. Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD, Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, IES Chief Vigilance Officer BPCL, Shri V.R.K. Gupta, Director Finance, Shri Sukhmal Jain, Director Marketing BPCL, Shri Rajkumar Dubey, Director HR, Shri S. Srikanth, Chief General Manager (Vigilance) BPCL, and other senior officials from BPCL attended this significant event.

As part of the inaugural proceedings, the Integrity Pledge was taken by BPCL officials present at the Corporate Office, as well as, employees located in various offices in and around Mumbai via a live webcast.

Smt. Meenaxi Rawat, CVO BPCL, emphasized the importance of the Public Interest Disclosure and Protection of Informers (PIDPI) and the whistleblower policy within BPCL and highlighted the utilization of technology in the complaints redressal.

Addressing the audience, Shri G. Krishnakumar, C&MD BPCL elaborated on “Integrity in thought and action” as one of the core values of BPCL. He expressed his pride in BPCLs longstanding tradition of ethical practices and integrity in our actions. C&MD BPCL emphasized the need for all employees to come together and reaffirm the companys core values, where “Ethics Govern all our Actions, and Trust is the Bedrock of our existence.”

The keynote speaker of the event, Chief Guest Shri Sanjay Bhatia, highlighted the importance of integrity. He stressed the need for a robust transparency plan and narrated his own experiences to illustrate the significance of developing individuals for achieving integrity. Shri Bhatia was candid about the transformative power of meditation and underlined the importance of inner change as a prerequisite for external transformation.

The event also marked the release of the 19th edition of the Vigilance Plus newsletter from the Vigilance Entity and the Compendium of Central Vigilance Commission circulars and guidelines, with Shri Sanjay Bhatia, Up Lokayukta Maharashtra, doing the honours in the presence of BPCL Directors and senior officers.

Vigilance Awareness Week is observed from October 30, 2023, to November 5, 2023, under the theme “Say No to Corruption; Commit to the Nation.” The week-long initiative includes various activities designed to raise awareness and promote vigilance across the organization, involving employees on a pan-India level.