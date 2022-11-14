BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Likely Today; Check Steps to Download Scores at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Once released, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will declare the result for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination anytime soon. According to several media reports, BPSC is likely to declare the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 today, November 14, 2022. Once released, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. The tentative date for the declaration of the result was mentioned in the exam calendar issued by the Commission.

The Commission conducted the 67th CCE Prelims examination on September 30, 2022, in the state. The examination was conducted between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. However, BPSC 67th Prelims was first held on May 8 but got cancelled on the same day following a paper leak.

The BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 2022 was released on October 01. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 12, 2022, up to 5:00 PM.

STEP-BY-STEP GUIDE TO DOWNLOAD BPSC 67th PRELIMS RESULT 2022?

Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result as required.

Taking all the objections raised by the examinees into consideration, the Commission will publish the final answer key and result. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for the latest updates.



