BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Soon at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Check Tentative Dates Here

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Tentative Date at bpsc.bih.nic.in: Once released, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

BPSC Recruitment 2022: Through this recruitment drive, a total of 208 vacant posts will be filled in the organization.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 Tentative Date at bpsc.bih.nic.in: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) will soon declare the result for the 67th Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination (CCE) examination. As per the earlier schedule, BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 was likely to be declared on November 14, 2022. The tentative date for the declaration of the result was mentioned in the exam calendar issued by the Commission. Once released, eligible candidates can download the BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Result 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at bpsc.bih.nic.in and onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) Chairman Atul Prasad told Indianexpress.com that the Commission would release the result for 67th CCE in a day or two. According to several media reports, results can be released any day by November 17.

WHEN WAS BPSC 67th CCE Prelims EXAM CONDUCTED?

The Commission conducted the 67th CCE Prelims examination on September 30, 2022. The examination was held between 12:00 noon to 2:00 PM. However, the examination was first held on May 8 but got cancelled on the same day following a paper leak.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 2022

The BPSC 67th CCE Prelims Re-Exam Answer Key 2022 was released on October 01. Candidates were allowed to raise objections against the answer key till October 12, 2022, up to 5:00 PM.

HOW TO DOWNLOAD BPSC 67th PRELIMS RESULT 2022?

Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in

On the appeared homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022.”

Enter the login credentials, if required.

A new PDF will open on your screen.

Your BPSC 67th Prelims Result 2022 will appear on the screen.

Check your scores and download the result for future reference.

Taking all the objections raised by the examinees into consideration, the Commission will publish the final answer key and result. For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).



