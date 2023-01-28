BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023 Out at bpsc.bih.nic.in; Marking Scheme, Exam Date, Time Here
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview.
Step by Step Guide to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple steps outlined below.
- Go to the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the “BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023” link.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password.
- Now, click on submit option.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the hall ticket.
BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam Marking Scheme
- Negative marking should be on a limited number of questions selected proportionately from all sections according to their relative level of difficulty. For example, if 50 out of 150 questions i.e. 1/3 questions are selected for negative marking, then 1/3 questions from each section shall be selected. Such selected questions should have 2 marks for correct answer and -1/2 for wrong answer.
- As above (1) but such selected questions should have same 1 mark for correct answer and -1/4 for wrong answer. Negative marking should be uniformly on all the 150 questions. In this case, there will be 1 mark for the correctanswer and -1/4 for the wrong answer. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.
