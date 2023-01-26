BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Exam 2023 on Feb 12; Check Admit Card Release Date, Marking Scheme Here
How to Download BPSC 68th CCE Prelims Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can download their admit cards by following the simple steps outlined below.
- Visit the official website of BPSC at bpsc.bih.nic.in.
- On the homepage, Click on the “BPSC 68th Prelims Admit Card 2023” link.
- Enter the login credentials such as the application number, and password. Now, click on submit option.
- Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Check the admit card and download the hall ticekt. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of the BPSC 68th Prelims exam, BPSC 68th Mains exam, and BPSC 68th Interview. Candidates are advised to be in touch with the websites for the latest updates regarding the exam.
