BPSC Recruitment 2023: Notification Released To Recruit 61 Associate Professor and Professor
The application process will commence on January 20, 2023, and the deadline for the submission of the application form is February 17, 2023.
BPSC Recruitment 2023: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified 61 Associate professors and professors’ posts. The positions have been notified under the super specialty department in the medical colleges and hospitals of the state under the Health Department Bihar. The candidates who are eligible and interested for the positions can apply online through the official website of the
Candidates can check the detailed notification below:
According to the notification, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 61 vacancies of which 36 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Professor and 25 are for the post of Professor.
The candidates must note that they have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee. The candidates from the unreserved category have to pay Rs 25 as an application fee.
Published Date: January 9, 2023 7:01 PM IST
