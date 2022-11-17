BPSC Result Live Updates: BPSC 67th Prelims Result Released at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC 67th Prelims Result has been declared by the Bihar Public Service Commission on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC 67th CCE Exam was conducted on September 30, 2022 after being rescheduled at least six times.

BPSC 67th Final Answer Key has also been released by the commission today at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC 67th Prelims Result: 66th CCE toppers

First topper Sudhir Kumar

Second topper: Ankit Kumar

Third topper: Brajesh Kumar

BPSC Prelims result 2022: How to check scores

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Go to bpsc.bih.nic.in. Click on the Prelims result link on the home page. A notification, along with roll numbers of successful candidates will be displayed. Download the PDF file and check your result.

The preliminary exam has been surrounded by controversies as it had been cancelled multiple times. First, the exam took place on May 8 but was declared cancelled on the same day as the paper got leaked.

BPSC Prelims result 2022: Number of vacancies

Through the 67th Preliminary examination, BPSC will fill up 802 vacancies in various state government departments.



