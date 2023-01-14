Home

News

India

Brace Yourselves! Delhi To Shiver Again With Temp Likely To Touch 0°C; Latest IMD Prediction

More than 40 flights were delayed on January 14 due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. Three international departure flights and six arrival flights have gotten delayed.

Delhi To Shiver Again With Temperature Likely To Touch Zero, Severe Cold Wave To Return; Latest IMD Forecast

Weather Update: Following a brief respite from the hard-hitting winter chill, temperatures across Northwest India are set to plummet below the average once again starting this weekend. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will be engulfed in a fresh spell of dense fog during the next 3-4 days. It also predicted that a fresh spell of dense to very dense fog is likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh from January 14 to January 17. The met department has also warned of cold day conditions in isolated pockets of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

According to meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya, the minimum temperature in some Central Delhi neighbourhoods, such as Safdarjung, can reach zero degrees. The minimum temperature in the suburbs of Delhi and Gurugram can reach -1 degree Celsius at the same time, Aaj Tak reported. The temperature in Delhi’s major areas can range from 0 to 1 degree Celsius.

The IMD has also predicted severe cold wave conditions in Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in other Noth Indian states. “Cold wave to severe cold wave conditions in North Rajasthan and cold wave conditions in isolated pockets over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh,” said IMD.

40 flights delayed due to bad weather at Delhi airport

More than 40 flights were delayed on January 14 due to poor visibility and bad weather conditions at Delhi airport. Three international departure flights and six arrival flights have gotten delayed.

As many as 25 domestic departure flights and eight arrival flights have also been delayed. Most of these flights were bound for Srinagar, Leh, Kullu, Jammu, Guhawati, Dharamshala from Delhi.

Snowfall reported in THESE states

Meanwhile, the mountains are covered in a thick layer of snow. The higher elevations of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand are covered in snow. Kedarnath-Badrinath in Uttarakhand has been blanketed with a frozen layer of snow on top.

Lahaul, Rohtang, Narkanda, Dharamshala, and Manali in Himachal Pradesh also experience snowfall in addition to Manali and Auli. The only place in the state where it dropped below minus 7 degrees was Keylong.



